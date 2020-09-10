Accord signed to deliver eco-sustainability

Islamabad : MIVIDA Pakistan, the country’s first Eco-sustainable city with smart progression has signed a mega development partnership here with the well reputed contractors considered best in the business, Banu Mukhtar, says a press release.

The delegation of Banu Mukhtar led by its Director Mr. Ummar Asad Mukhtar visited the Islamabad office of MIVIDA Pakistan for signing the contract. The Project’s Town Planners, Meinhardt Group of Singapore was also present at the occasion, led by their Country Director Operations Imran Amin.

Tajammal Hussain, CEO MIVIDA Pakistan and Ummar Asad Mukhtar, Director Banu Mukhtar signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Zubair Ali Khan, MIVIDA Pakistan Project Director said, “MIVIDA Pakistan is the pioneer of eco-sustainable development in Pakistan, a concept certified by LEED New York and included in the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ campaign is also a continuation of the same concept.”