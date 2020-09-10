Fake currency seized in Kohat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: The police foiled a bid to smuggle fake currency at Muslimabad checkpost on Indus Highway on Wednesday, police officials said. They said that acting on a tip-off, the police signaled a car to stop at Muslimabad checkpost and on thorough search recovered fake currency (Rs 500,000) and a gun from its secret cavities. The vehicle was on the way to Quetta. The police arrested two inter-provincial smugglers identified as Syed Haq Nawaz and Roohullah.