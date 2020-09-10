close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

Fake currency seized in Kohat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

KOHAT: The police foiled a bid to smuggle fake currency at Muslimabad checkpost on Indus Highway on Wednesday, police officials said. They said that acting on a tip-off, the police signaled a car to stop at Muslimabad checkpost and on thorough search recovered fake currency (Rs 500,000) and a gun from its secret cavities. The vehicle was on the way to Quetta. The police arrested two inter-provincial smugglers identified as Syed Haq Nawaz and Roohullah.

Latest News

More From Peshawar