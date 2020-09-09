LHC accepts apology from Punjab CS Jawad Rafiq

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday accepted an unconditional apology tendered by Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq in a case against exercise of judicial powers by the executive officers in defiance of a stay order.
The chief secretary along with his private counsel Dr Khalid Ranjha and other senior bureaucrats appeared before the court of Chief Justice Qasim Khan.