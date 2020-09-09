close
Wed Sep 09, 2020
September 9, 2020

LHC accepts apology from Punjab CS Jawad Rafiq

September 9, 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday accepted an unconditional apology tendered by Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq in a case against exercise of judicial powers by the executive officers in defiance of a stay order.

The chief secretary along with his private counsel Dr Khalid Ranjha and other senior bureaucrats appeared before the court of Chief Justice Qasim Khan.

