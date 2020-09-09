Govt not afraid of any APC: governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said government is facing no threat from any All Parties Conference (APC).

Across the board and transparent accountability must be in the national interest, he said this while talking to provincial ministers Mohsin Leghari, Saeed-ul-Hasan and party delegations during meeting here Tuesday.

He said that election would take place at every cost but not before 2020 in any way. He remarked that Pakistan would emerge successful in the matter of FATF. Those conspiring to get blacklist Pakistan would meet failure. He underlined that the people would not become part of any anti-government campaign. No one can stop Pakistan from moving ahead. People stand with government, parliament and democracy, he added.