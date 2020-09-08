‘Defence Day reminds us of sacrifices of our martyrs’

OKARA: Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali has said that the Defence Day of Pakistan reminds us of sacrifices of our martyrs.

He said this while attending a ceremony of sending gifts and reminiscence shields to the families of the martyrs here on Sunday. The DC said that our heroes sacrificed their lives for our better future. The DC assured the families of the martyrs that the sacrifices of their dear ones would never be wasted. He said that bravery and courage of the martyrs had turned to be the shining chapter of the history of Pakistan.

Later, the DC visited the house of Punjab Rangers martyr at 13/1R village and prayed for the departed soul. The DC and AC Renala Khurd Zuha Shakir gave gifts and shields to the family of the martyr from Punjab government and the district administration. The DC also planted a plant at the Government Boys Primary School of village 13/1R on the Defence Day.