Djokovic out of US Open by default

ISLAMABAD: World No 1 tennis players Novak Djokovic was suspended and taken out of the US Open after what the organisers called deliberately hitting the line judge with ball in frustration during round of 16 match against Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium New York.

Referee stopped the match after it was proven that Djokovic hit the ball in frustration as he was broken in the first set by Busta. The Spaniard was 6-5 up and was about to serve for the first set when world No1 hit the ball on to the face of line judge in sheer frustration. According to rules if a player deliberately hits the ball outside play towards line judge or any outsider, he is bound to face the music.

After consulting judges, the organisers have decided to default World No 1. Busta has now moved into the quarter-finals at the expense of Djokovic.