Defence Day commemorated in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The 55th Defence Day was marked on Sunday to commemorate the sacrifices of our heroes of the 1965 War.

In this connection, various functions and rallies were held across the Sukkur division, including a ceremony organised by Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO) with national zeal and patriotism. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adil Tasawwur, PML-F leader Syed Shafqat Shah, Dr Ali Nawaz Khoso, Dr Waheed Umrani, Advocate Rizwana Memon, local social activists attended the function, while the speakers paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of armed forces. While a walk was organised where the speakers said the day was a reminder of the spirit and valour of the nation and armed forces that thwarted the evil designs of the enemy 55 years ago on this day. CEO SRSO Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said September 6 was a glorious day in the history of the country that would always be commemorated as a symbol of courage, will and unmatched spirit of sacrifice.