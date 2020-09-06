Sindh govt notifies Keamari as 7th district of Karachi

The Sindh government has issued a notification of Keamari as the seventh district of Karachi after the bifurcation of District West of the city.

The notification, issued by the provincial revenue department and dated September 4, says: “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 6 of the Sindh Land Revenue Act 1967, the Government of Sindh is pleased to vary the limits of existing District West Karachi creating a new District Keamari.” It says the harbour sub-division of the district has been renamed “Keamari Sub-Division”.

The Keamari district includes the sub-divisions of SITE, Baldia, Keamari, and Mauripur. District West will now comprise Manghopir, Orangi and Mominabad sub-divisions.

The Sindh cabinet, in a meeting on August 20, okayed the plan to establish the seventh district in Karachi, sparking a political controversy before the upcoming local government polls. The opposition political parties in the province rejected the decision.