Slain boy’s stepmother charged with murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A six-year-old boy was killed allegedly by his stepmother in Achini area on Saturday.
Police said that after receiving information, they recovered the body of Nauman from fields in the area. An official said the boy’s father Nadeem told investigators that he had two wives and he suspected his second wife to be behind the murder. Police later arrested the stepmother of the deceased and she was being interrogated.