Lightning kills six: Another spell of rain plays havoc in Sindh

SUKKUR: Another spell of rain played havoc in various parts of Sindh, including Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad, while lightning claimed six innocent lives, including a woman named Hoora in village Jakhiro.

Breaches occurred at Bukhari Sim Nullah in Golarichi, Branch Drain Sim Nullah in Pangtrio and others, inundating various villages and localities stranding hundreds of people while communication was also suspended in those areas. Respectively, the Met department has issued an alert for high flood from September 8 to 10 in Guddu and Sukkur Barrages. Already, low flood has submerged Katcha areas of the Indus, forcing locals to shift their assets to safer places.

The divisional commissioners of their respective divisions and deputy commissioners examined the situation of the dykes. The local administrations have ordered the residents of Katcha areas, especially banks and dykes to move to safer places.

Meanwhile, Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal visited a breach at LBOD from RD-287 near Naukot. The local residents stopped his motorcade at Kot Mir Jan Muhammad and protested over delay in resolving their issues. The minister said the irrigation department had difficulties in plugging the breach at LBOD because of no access to communication.