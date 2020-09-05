KP CM Mahmood Khan visits flood-hit areas of Swat

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday visited various flood-affected areas, including Madyan, Bahrain, Teerat and Bishigram in Swat district, and assessed flood destructions in these valleys.

The chief minister also met with the relatives of the aggrieved families, and offered fateha for the departed souls. Talking to reporters at a hotel in Madyan, the chief minister said that compensatory cheques had been distributed among the relatives of the deceased.

"Our teams are busy in collecting data, and assessment to know the exact situation of damage in the area. We are determined to compensate every household, affected due to the flood," said Mahmood Khan, adding, all link roads were opened and electricity was restored in flood-affected areas within 24 hours.

He said that his government was taking drastic steps to cope with floods in the future. “If the flood level is high, it is always difficult to control damage; however, to minimise the damage we are focusing on planting maximum plants and taking action against encroachment on the riverside," the chief minister maintained.