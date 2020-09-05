close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 5, 2020

PBIT chairman meets PSIC managing director

Islamabad

 
September 5, 2020

Islamabad : Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan held a meeting with Managing Director of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), Muddassir Riaz Malik.

Punjab Small Industries Corporation MD discussed the role of PSIC in promotion of handicrafts and business potential opportunities for businessmen in handicrafts sector especially in black stone. Mr. Muddassir said that PSIC is playing an important role for revival of heritage and preserving of (dying) black stone crafts. Moreover, another avenue for tourism will open after the full functionality of Gandhara Art Village in Taxila.

Sardar Ilyas Khan appreciated these efforts and said that PBIT is committed to provide best assistance and supportive environment to foreign investors in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Islamabad