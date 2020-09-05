PBIT chairman meets PSIC managing director

Islamabad : Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan held a meeting with Managing Director of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), Muddassir Riaz Malik.

Punjab Small Industries Corporation MD discussed the role of PSIC in promotion of handicrafts and business potential opportunities for businessmen in handicrafts sector especially in black stone. Mr. Muddassir said that PSIC is playing an important role for revival of heritage and preserving of (dying) black stone crafts. Moreover, another avenue for tourism will open after the full functionality of Gandhara Art Village in Taxila.

Sardar Ilyas Khan appreciated these efforts and said that PBIT is committed to provide best assistance and supportive environment to foreign investors in Pakistan.