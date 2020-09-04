close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2020

Faisalabad MS, three children test positive for corona

FAISALABAD: Medical Superintendent of Allied Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf and his three children Thursday quarantined themselves at house when they were tested positive for Covid-19. The MS and his family members a few days ago visited Hunza for recreation and there Dr Khurram suffered from flu and fever.

