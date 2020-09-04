Opening of first private tobacco cessation clinic soon

Islamabad: The Ministry of National Health Services will provide progressive support to The Diabetes Centre (TDC) for establishment of the first tobacco cessation clinic in the private sector as part of the larger objective of rescuing the country’s next generation from the scourge of smoking.

Formalising the arrangement, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed between TDC and the Ministry of Health here Wednesday. The LoI will serve as a landmark agreement for the achievement of sustainable development goals in Pakistan’s context by offering tobacco cessation services, creating awareness on the hazards of tobacco use and its adverse impacts on the economy and environment, observing tobacco control laws at TDC, encouraging research, and conducting a home-to-home campaign for the common goal of a tobacco-free next generation.