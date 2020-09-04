KE writes to CS for recovery of Rs30bn dues from KWSB

The K-Electric on Wednesday wrote a letter to the chief secretary of Sindh for the recovery of dues from the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), which, it said, amounted to Rs30 billion.

According to the K-Electric spokesperson, following the directives of the Sindh High Court dated May 18, 2016, the KWSB is bound to pay its monthly dues within 30 days. However, no payment against consumption has been made to the power utility since February 2020 on top of the older outstanding dues of Rs27 billion.

The KE spokesperson also clarified that this is a matter of public interest, and in case of a failure of settling the dues immediately, the power utility reserves the right to initiate legal proceedings against the water board. In addition to that, the KE also reserves the right to disconnect the power supply to all installations of the water board with immediate effect.