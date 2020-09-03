Assets beyond means probe: NAB Lahore summons Rana Sanaullah on 10th

LAHORE: The NAB Lahore has summoned PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah for September 10 in an investigation against him regarding assets beyond known source of income.

Assets beyond means inquiry against Rana was upgraded to investigations in regional board meeting on June 19, 2020. During the course of inquiry it was found that Rana owns assets more than Rs400 million. As per assets details disclosed by the NAB sources, Rana owns two plots in DHA Lahore measuring one kanal each along with another plot measuring one and half kanal in the same housing society. He also owns five plots in Bismillah Housing Society.

The evidence of Rs20 million investments in Paradise Valley, Faisalabad, was also found against Rana. It was also transpired that he owns shops worth Rs35 million.

The NAB sources claimed that Rana got profits worth Rs80 million from ‘Benami’ properties. However, Rana Sanaullah has declared false such claims by the NAB on different forums terming it a politically-motivated case against him.

Meanwhile, the NAB Lahore has also summoned PML-N parliamentarian Azhar Qayyum Nahra and his brother Mudassir Qayyum Nahra for September 11 in an investigation against them of assets beyond means.