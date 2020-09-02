SC takes up plea today against SHC order on Sugar Commission report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up today (Wednesday) the appeal of the federal government filed against the order of Sindh High Court (SHC), quashing the Sugar Commission report.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear the appeal of the federal government against the order of SHC dated August 17, suspending the report compiled by the Sugar Commission.

The Registrar office of the Supreme Court has issued notices to Attorney General for Pakistan as well as parties including 19 sugar mills and others in the instant matter.

The SHC on August 17, 2020 had quashed the fact finding report of the Sugar Commission as well as the notification duly constituting the Commission of Inquiry under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017 on pure technical grounds that the summary for the Commission was initiated by the Interior Ministry rather than the Cabinet Division.