Minority quota to be implemented: VC Okara varsity

LAHORE: The University of Okara (UO) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar Tuesday said the varsity will implement the Government of Punjab instructions regarding the fixation of minority quota in all admissions in true letter and spirit. According to a press release, the VC stated this while talking to the National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights. The four-member delegation led by Ayra Inderyas visited the campus and appreciated the UO administration’s initiatives to ensure respectable working environment for minorities. The VC told the delegation that the UO was providing subsidized education to all minorities, especially the children of minority workers.