CDA to hold auction of commercial plots on September 21

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is going to hold auction of commercial plots on September 21, 22 and 23. The auction is being held in line with policy of the government for promotion of construction industry in the country. This will be second auction of commercial plots CDA is going to hold within short period of three months. In July, CDA held historic auction of commercial plots, the investors expressed overwhelming enthusiasm and CDA auctioned 12 plots of Blue Area New vision against Rs17.4 billion.

Plots from Blue Area New Vision will also be offered for auction. Similarly industrial plots, agro farm plots, apartment plots and class III shopping centre plots will also be offered for auction. Plots from G-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10 Markaz, Industrial Triangle Kahuta and various class III shopping centers including G-9/1, G-9/2, G-10/3, G-11/4 and I-11/4 will be offered during upcoming auction.