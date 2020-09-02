Tennis tournament postponed amid rains

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association (STA) has postponed the inaugural edition of Taqwiyat ul Iman School Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship by a week due to heavy rains.

The tournament, which was originally scheduled to run from September 5, will now be held from September 12 to 18 at Union Club. The last date of entry is September 10.

Events in the championship are men’s singles, ladies singles, under-17, -15, -13, -11 singles, under-9 and under-7 with modified soft balls and men’s doubles.

Two events of soft tennis and one event of wheelchair tennis men’s doubles are also included in the championship.