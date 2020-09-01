Two dacoits killed in Okara encounter

OKARA: Two of the five veiled dacoits, who had looted a bank at Haveli Lakha three days ago, were shot dead in an encounter with police.

About three days ago, five dacoits looted a bank. They also kidnapped the bank manager and injured Constable Sajjad when the police arrived there. Later, the dacoits left the manager at some deserted place. On Sunday night, Shahid called police on helpline 15 and told them six dacoits were looting the people by blocking Haveli-Head Sulemanki Road. Following the information, the police rushed to the spot. Seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at them and tried to escape. The police also retaliated. One dacoit was killed on the spot while other died in a hospital.