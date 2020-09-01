close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
KI
Khalid Iqbal
September 1, 2020

Masks, sanitizers distributed

Islamabad

Islamabad:The volunteers of Gilgit-Baltistan distributed masks and hand sanitizers among ‘Azaadars’ they participated in mourning processions on ‘Ashura’. The volunteers not only distributed hand sanitizers and masks among ‘Azadaars’ but they also participated in cleanliness drive after the processions. The volunteers were yet busy in cleanliness campaign here on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia have strongly appreciated volunteers of Gilgit-Baltistan.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia told ‘The News’ that they showed their love with public by distributing hand sanitizers and masks among mourners on ‘Ashura’. The volunteers also distributed precautions among ‘Azadaars’ on 9th of Muharram as well, he said. He has appealed citizens of Islamabad to strictly follow SOPs to avoid COVID-19 in coming days. “With this feeling and affection, we could vanish COVID-19 completely from this country,” he hoped.

