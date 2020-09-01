Another 40 test positive for COVID-19 from twin cities

Rawalpindi:In the beginning of August, it was being assumed that the coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak had started losing its intensity particularly in Rawalpindi district and the population in the district was ready to say goodbye to the deadly outbreak yet the current situation is a little different from what was expected.

In the first 10 days of August, only 39 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district while in last 10 days, as many as 75 new patients have been confirmed positive from the district where the virus has already claimed a total of 280 lives.

In last 48 hours, as many as 40 new cases have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi of which 12 belong to the district. The virus, however, claimed no life in the region in last two days. It is important that on August 11, there were 67 active cases of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district where as on Monday, the number was 102.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals another alarming fact as seven members of a family from Union Council 85 in Dhamial area of the district were found to be positive for COVID-19 after smart sampling carried out by the district health department. According to health department, all the patients from the family are stable and the area has been put under surveillance.

On the other hand, from August 1 to 10, around 250 new patients of the illness were reported from the federal capital while in last 10 days, the number of patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT is 172.

In last 12 hours, only five new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 6039 of which 5657 have already cured. At present, 11 patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility while number of patients still in home isolation is 91, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

It is worth mentioning here 237 suspects of the illness have been in quarantine at their homes in Rawalpindi district.

From ICT, another 28 patients have been tested positive for the disease in last 48 hours taking tally to 15625 of which 14975 have recovered. To date, the virus has claimed a total of 175 lives in ICT where the number of active cases of the disease was 475 on Monday.