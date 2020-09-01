PM wants ‘Karachi Transformation Plan’ finalised this week

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned on Monday for finalising “Karachi Transformation Plan” during current week in consultation with all stakeholders for its in-principle approval and implementation.

Chairing a high-level meeting to address longstanding civic problems of the metropolis, which recently experienced catastrophic rains, the Prime Minister said the federal government was cognisant of the sufferings of Karachiites and vowed to play its role in mitigating them.

The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Maritime Minister Syed Ali Zaidi (through video-link), Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal and secretaries of the ministers concerned.

Khan said the country’s progress and development was linked with the prosperity of its economic hub Karachi. The Prime Minister was updated on Karachi’s problems relating to clean drinking water, sewerage, solid waste management and transport, and apprised of the proposals for their permanent solution. A presentation on the Karachi Transformation Plan prepared by Planning Ministry was also shown at the meeting.

Separately, Prime Minister Khan promised that stern action would be taken against those behind the bid to fan sectarianism on the eve of Youm-e-Ashura (10th Muharram-ul-Haram). In a post on social networking website Twitter, Khan said: “Unfortunately information has come to me of elements who tried to ignite flames of sectarianism on this occasion. I will be taking very tough action against them.”

He added: “I want to thank the nation for observing 9th and 10th Muharram in peaceful manner across the country. However, I have got reports unfortunately certain elements have tried to flare up fire of sectarianism on this occasion. I will take stern action against these elements.”