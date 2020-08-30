‘Mega projects to be launched soon in Faisalabad’

FAISALABAD: Homework for implementation of some vital mega projects in Faisalabad by the Wasa for augmentation of sweet water supply to the citizens and considerable improvement of the drainage system has been completed and work on these projects will soon be initiated.

This was disclosed by Provincial Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Nadeem Mehboob while talking to newsmen after visiting a French project here. FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja and Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry were also present. The provincial secretary said that during his recent visit to Faisalabad, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had announced a Rs 13 billion development package for it.

Speaking on the occasion, FDA DG Muhammad Sohail Khawaja and Wasa MD Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said that under the French programme, the Wasa was supplying 10 million gallon purified drinking water to the citizens daily while arrangements were afoot to augment the water supply to meet the requirements of the citizens.

The Wasa MD said that the residents of Samanabad, Allama Iqbal Colony, Batala Colony and other localities were being benefited by the supply of purified drinking water.

He revealed that after accomplishment of the French project, the augmentation of water supply would be raised by 30 million gallon per day. Out of this, 5 million gallon drinking water would be augmented from the existing plant while 25 million gallon per day drinking water would be obtained from Makkoana Phase-II Project. Provincial Secretary Nadeem Mehboob took a comprehensive round of the French project.