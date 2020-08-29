RPO issues red alerts for Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal, Vehari

MULTAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wasim Ahmed Khan Friday issued red alerts for Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari for Muharram.

The RPO also ordered foolproof security for the districts during Muharram processions and Majalis. The RPO issued the red alerts after visiting sensitive areas in Multan and Shujabad. He said an environment of peace has prevailed in the Multan region due to activation of police and security agencies.

He said religious scholars of all sects and civil society are determined to maintain peaceful atmosphere. The RPO said security has been red alerted while exclusive search operations are continuing across all the sensitive spots to foil untoward incidents.

All the security agencies and police are deeply engaged curbing law and order situation during Muharram and taking extensive measures in this connection, he said. There is no room for hate speeches and promoting hatred at any levels, he warned.

Earlier, talking to peace committee members, the RPO said the police and districts administration are fully in contact with civil society and representatives of all sects. He said the police are responsible for the implementation on coronavirus SOPs.

He said the CCTV cameras are installed while drones would cover aerial monitoring of Muharram processions and Majalis. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, city police officer Hassan Raza Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak visited Mumtazabad Imambargahs and reviewed security situation and other arrangements.