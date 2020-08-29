Flood alert issued: Departments directed to be ready to handle flood situation in River Chenab

MULTAN: A flood-like situation is feared in the River Chenab in the wake of heavy monsoon rains and the district administration Friday issued a flood alert to all departments directing their heads to be ready to handle the situation.

According to officials, the flood alert has been issued after monitoring monsoon rains closely and rise in the river water level. They said flood cannot be ruled out in the River Chenab. The administration has ordered keeping the whole flood fighting machinery operational at all levels.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak has ordered all departments to prepare their respective staff duty rosters. The schools where flood relief camps are proposed must be kept open. The DC ordered all schools marked for flood relief camps to finalise food arrangements.

He said the departments concerned are closely monitoring water situation in rivers. He also directed revenue, irrigation, PDMA, Rescue-1122, livestock, agriculture, municipal corporations and Wasa officials to finalise flood fighting arrangements.