Fame Football Club to hold event from Sept 1

LAHORE: With the easing of lockdown, Fame Football Club has announced it is going to organise a big football festival in Lahore.

The tournament named “Fame Friends Cup” is likely to start from September 1. There will be 55 teams competing in the event. Zia Arif Dogar, head of the tournament organising committee and president of the Fame Football Club, said all preparations for the event were complete. “This is the first time that a large football gathering at the club level is being held in Lahore,” he added.