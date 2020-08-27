Islamabad : The oath-taking ceremony of Structural Pest Management Association (SPMA) of Pakistan held in Islamabad Club, says a press release. The network of SPMA is being proliferated all over Pakistan. The focus of this association is the manifestation to make people aware against the environmental change and food safety along with bringing the country in consonance with cosmopolitan.

Irfan Fiyaz and Ali Jawad Khalid has been elected and vowed as the first president and first secretary general respectively. The Vice President (Federal); Majid Ali of SPMA from Black Horse International hosted this event

During COVID-19 pandemic, this industry strived hard and served along with various other organisations by providing anti-viral disinfection to government and corporate sectors. The Chairman of SPMA, Mirza Abdul Ghafoor explained the aims and objectives of this association.

The chief guest, Aurangzaib Noor made the spectators conversant with his experiences and instructed the members and officials about how to make Pakistan stand out on international level via this platform and also, this ceremony would always be reminisced for its eminence and transcendence. For making this ceremony worth remembering; the efforts of Majid Ali are really commendable.

The conference was held after the oath-taking ceremony in which opinions the about after course was being interchanged.