PM directs PHF to emulate PCB policies

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Asif Bajwa called on PM Imran Khan at PM House on Wednesday and discussed the affairs of the national game.

The IPC minister Dr Fahmida Mirza was also present on the occasion.

The high officials of PHF briefed the PM on overall condition of the national game, which has brought three Olympic gold medals, won four world cups and dozens of other international tournaments. Bajwa told the PM about the financial constraints of PHF.

Sources said that the PM listened to the grievances of PHF high-ups and assured them that the federal goveremnt would support them in their efforts to lift the game.

The PM said that the constitution of PHF should be established along the lines of that of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PM directed the PHF bosses to work for organising Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) as PCB has organised PSL.

The PM told them that regional teams should be established and that there should be only six teams for the national championship so that there is tough competition and talented players could be identified for international competitions.

The PHF high-ups informed the PM that there is no synthetic turf in Islamabad as Naseer Bunda hockey stadium turf is too old. The PM directed IPC minister Dr Fahmida Mirza to get the turf at Naseer Bunda stadium replaced.

PHF officials requested the PM to order provincial governments to cooperate with PHF to resolve the various issues of the national game and help it establish four provincial academies.

Sources said that the PM expressed his confidence in the current management of PHF.