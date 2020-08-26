Youth urged to apply for loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has urged youth to apply for loans under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), an initiative launched under the umbrella of PM Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The government has an ambitious plan of giving Rs100 billion loans to young and aspiring youth having the requisite business plans and skills, said the SAPM while chairing a meeting here at the PM Office.

YES was recently restarted after inclusion of partner banks from the private sector and offering further facilities, including reduction in markup rates, Islamic banking, etc. to encourage young entrepreneurs benefit from the scheme.

Usman Dar emphasised that youth applying for loans under YES must have proper and workable business plans to enable them in approval of loans. “The scheme has huge potential to enhance business activities in the country and create employment opportunities as well. Twenty-five percent share of the loans is reserved for women entrepreneurs”, Dar said. After reopening of applications for loans under YES, around 56,812 online applications from across Pakistan have been received to partner banks.