Sargodha University holds webinar on poverty

SARGODHA: International experts at a webinar have identified lack of coordination between the government and private sectors, capacity to deliver, absence of authentic data, skilled human resources and scarcity of funds as the key challenges for achieving the SDG-1, No Poverty, at its required pace.The deliberations were made by the international economic experts, who got together for the webinar, titled “No Poverty: Why it Matters”, on Tuesday.

The webinar, organised by the Sargodha University’s Economics Department, was moderated by Miss Mariam Ikram, lecturer Communication and Media Studies.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed millions into poverty and its impact on workers and poorer people is also stark. The government can help create an enabling environment to generate productive employment and job opportunities for the poor and the marginalised people.

The experts stressed academic and education community to play major role in increasing awareness about the impact of poverty at grassroots level, fiscal devolution, collaboration and coordination among stakeholders and partners to pace up progress for achieving SDG 1 ‘To end poverty in all its forms everywhere by 2030''

Addressing the webinar, Dr Christian Oldiges, Director of Policy, Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), UK, shared the targets and methodology to achieve the goal ‘Reduction in Poverty’ and stated the facts of how 1.3 billion people are multidimensional poor according to Global MPIs.

Pakistan's 38.3 percent of people are MPI poor and each person is, on an average, deprived in over half of the dimensions (51.7 percent).

He also highlighted how the absolute deprivations in nutrition, education, housing, and cooking fuel contribute most to the poverty in Pakistan.

Dr Sohail Jehangir Malik, President Innovative Development Strategies, USA, said: “Poverty is a critical factor which is impacting the lives of people. The traditional growth strategy of Pakistan is ineffective and one policy fit in all does not work.

There is a need of inclusive growth, improving human capital, and creating employment within the reach of poor people. Youth should bring into a framework by setting up alternative programs to strengthen the linkages and build local capacity.

“Appreciating the government efforts, Dr Muhammad Ali Kemal, Economic Policy Advisor SDGs Support Unit, Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms Pakistan, said the ‘Ehsaas programme’ is aimed to create a welfare state with the objective to reduce inequality, invest in people, and lift lagging districts.

“Resources should be devolved to the lowest rung of society to decline inequalities, promote equity and inclusive approach. Public, private, social, and civic society should work together for eradication of poverty,” he added.