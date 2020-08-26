CM Usman Buzdar announces Rs13b package for Faisalabad

FAISALABAD : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced restoring the frozen funds of Local Bodies institutions, a Rs13 billion development package for Faisalabad and directed the department concerned to initiate a crackdown on those posting hateful speeches on social media.

Usman Buzdar inaugurated Lyallpur Art & Craft Gallery at Chenab Club Chowk and visited different sections of the gallery. Handicrafts made by the prisoners and locally manufactured traditional dresses were displayed in the gallery. The chief minister inspected the locally manufactured carpets samples.

Terming the establishment of the gallery a good omen, he said it would help to promote local culture and such projects could also play an important role in promotion of tourism as well. He said that Punjab would be made a hub of tourism. Local handicrafts and fine arts will project soft image of Pakistan throughout the world. Commissioner Faisalabad briefed the chief minister about the gallery.

Later, Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Circuit House where RPO apprised the CM of Muharram security arrangements.

The chief minister while directing the crackdown on those who post hateful speeches on social media said that foolproof security arrangements should be made for Muharram events. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Strict implementation of the code of conduct should be ensured, he said adding the ministers concerned would monitor the security arrangements for congregations and Majalis in their respective areas.

Usman Buzdar announced Rs13 billion special package for Faisalabad City development and said that problems like sewerage and potable water would be resolved on priority basis. Kashmir underpass will be completed soon as Rs500 million have been announced for this purpose, Rs500 million released for Haseeb Shaheed Hospital.

He said that 187-kanal land had been identified in Bismillahpur for Journalists Colony in Faisalabad and notification in this regard would be issued soon. Every problem of Faisalabad would be solved, he said adding 10,000 new constable were being recruited in police whereas 600 new vehicles would soon be provided to the police department.

Parliamentarians present on the occasion informed the chief minister about the problems of their constituencies. The chief minister issued orders for their redress. Usman Buzdar announced restoring the LBs institutions funds and said the step would start the new era of development in the province.

Usman Buzdar said being a chief minister of the province his doors were open to the general public. The meeting with the business community of Faisalabad remained fruitful, he said adding that flour rate in Punjab was less than other provinces. Earlier, Usman Buzdar laid a foundation stone of Samundari IT Sub-Campus of GC University Faisalabad which will be completed at a cost of Rs1 billion.