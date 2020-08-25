close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2020

Five people commit suicide in Sukkur region

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2020

SUKKUR: As many as five people including a woman committed suicide in different cities of Sindh. In Saddo Mohalla in Kotri, an employee of pharmaceutical company, Ali Ahmed Jiskani shot himself with a pistol over a domestic issue. In another incident, a man Maqsood Gopang took his own life by shooting himself with a pistol over a domestic issue at Saeedo Dero in Larkana. The police said three days ago, he was appointed on the deceased quota.

Reports said in Mithi, a woman Dai Kolhi hanged herself on a tree to death over poverty issue, while another man Sajid Bhel also committed suicide. Meanwhile, a young man Irfanullah in Mathli committed suicide, when his parents refused to give him money for new mobile.

