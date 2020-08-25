Health outlets sealed in Katlang Tehsil for being substandard

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KPHCC) on Monday inspected a number of health outlets in Katlang Tehsil of the Mardan district and sealed some of them for not fulfilling the required criteria and allegedly playing with the health of the people.

KPHCC Chief Executive Dr Maqsood Ali Khan had personally directed his staff to visit remote areas of the providence and ensure that private health care providers follow the guidelines and health standards and provide quality of services to patients.

According to a press release, the chief executive had received complaints about poor health services and diagnostic procedures being offered to patients in private medical and surgical centres in Katlang and he deputed a team of experts to the area.

The KPHCC inspectors, Afzal Abid and Amanullah Khan along with Inspector KPHCC Mardan Farhan Wadood carried out an inspection of various health care providers in Katlang, Mardan, locked and sealed some of the facilities for their poor standards. They locked and sealed the Biazai Clinical Laboratory Katlang for using expired reagents and non-registration.

City X-Ray Katlang was sealed for non-registration. It had neither PNRA certification nor qualified staff present at the time of inspection. The KPHCC sealed Al-Murtaza X-Ray Katlang for lack of registration.

It lacked PNRA certification. Tahir Dental Clinic was sealed for lack of registration and unhygienic condition. The Baizai Medical Centre was sealed as the LHV was providing ultrasound and labour room services. Shifa Medical Laboratory Katlang was sealed for using expired reagents and lack of qualified staff at the time of inspection.

It also didn’t have KPHCC registration. The Baizai Surgical Complex Lab and operation theatre was sealed for being operated by unqualified staff. The lab was run by a non-qualified technician

And the operation theatre was operational without ICU and blood back facility. The KPHCC also issued show cause notices to Al-Murtaza Clinical Laboratory for not being able to renew its registration and unhygienic condition.

The Yousafzai Medicos/Clinic was also issued show cause notice for non-registration and absence of a qualified doctor. In response to complaints regarding illegal clinics in Babozai and Shamozai villages of Katlang, the inspection team visited the area but clinics were found closed at the time of inspection, the KPHCC said in a statement.

The residents of Katlang Tehsil appreciated this long-awaited inspection of KPHCC and hoped they would conduct such surprise visit to Katlang and other areas to ensure that private health outlets don’t play with lives of the people.

Chief Executive KPHCC Dr Maqsood Ali Khan said his the team would utilise all their resources to bound the health services providers to extend the quality services to patients and follow all standards of the commission.