Two die, four injured in snooker club roof collapse

Two people were killed and four others injured as the roof of a snooker club collapsed due to rain in Bhens Colony on Monday.

Rescuers transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where 28-year-old Imran and Imran, 30, succumbed to their injuries. Usman Gul, 40, Hamid Akbar, 20, Kamran Imran, 30, and Akbar, 55, were undergoing treatment, according to the Sukkan police.

Two bodies found

Two bodies were found in different parts of the city on Monday. The body of a man, who is yet to be identified, was found in the bushes near the Super Highway. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The SITE Super Highway police said the deceased’s bore torture marks.

Separately, the body of another man was found in Khamiso Goth. The dead was taken to the ASH for medico-legal formalities. The New Karachi Industrial Area police said that the deceased apparently died due to a drug overdose; however, the police were awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of the death.