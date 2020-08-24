Professor Taha Khan: teacher and preacher

The Pakistani society is progressive and peaceful, promoting inter-faith as well inter-sect, cast and creed harmony. One of them was Professor M Taha Khan who preached the message of humanity i.e. equality, fraternity and love for all. Neither the prophets nor our forefathers taught any discrimination on caste, creed or culture.

Taha Khan was a staunch follower of Imam Hussain. He preached the Imam’s supreme sacrifice as an ideology and a common faith for the human beings. This sacrifice is a common belief for all the Muslims. The entire Muslim Ummah mourns his martyrdom during month of Muharram-ul-Haram every year. Taha Khan, a Sunni by sect, had great respect for other sects. He felt honored when invited in the Majalis of Muharram to recite the message of Imam Hussain through his poetry. He would replicate Meer Anees by keeping his handkerchief on his lap and continue for hours. Satan and Adam are poles apart, that’s why He created us: Red blood will be a beacon light for the humanity that follows us”

Taha Khan compiled an Urdu book “Dastan-e-Karbala” dedicated to Ahl-e-Bait (family of Prophet Muhammad SAWW Khatim Nabieen) and siblings. He emphasized the family of Holy prophet Khatim Nabieen is sacred. The stature of Bibi Fatima is described by Taha Khan as: “Followed her father’s (SA) footsteps from temporary stay; Is the first one to meet him for a permanent stay”

Respect of all Sahabas is to be adhered in practical life as per the quote of the Holy Prophet (SAWW). Taha Khan praised Hazrat Ali (Kuram Allah o Wujho) in this book by saying:” Proven it is from the books and Hadith; When comes Ali (RA), elude all the Khabith”

The beautiful couple of Hazrat Ali (RA) and Hazrat Fatima is appreciated as: “What else could I speak of Ali (RA) and Batool; Born in the house of Allah and Rasool”Husnain (both Hassan and Husain) are the Imams of Muslims. Their love of Holy prophet (Khatim Nabieen) is mentioned by Taha Khan as: “Fatima, donated her heart and soul; Husnain the two for Ummah the sole”

While reading the description of the first 10 days of Muharram in the book Dastan-e-Kerbela, one could feel the scorching heat, oasis’s search, horse’s neighing, clashes of spears and swords and screams from the camp of Imam Hussain. Travel of Imam on the first Muharram-ul Haram is presented as: “Farewell kisses were showered by Martyrdom on departure; To Imam and his companions meeting them there-after”

The travel is described in the tone of Chaucer’s Canterbury tales, where each character is described separately. The narrative is built gradually and requests of Imam’s followers not to leave for Koofa are described as: “Locals asked the noble don’t trust invitations; Their history is replete of pure falsifications”

Taha Khan, who had lost eyesight before writing this book, was also titled as John Milton of Urdu literature by his friends in Peshawar. He proved this title and put in his blood and toil in this books like Milton in the “Paradise Lost” and “Paradise Re-gained”. He described voyage of Imam Husain on second of Muharram as: “True descendent of Ali (RA) and his sword carrier; Chieftain of Jannah’s youth n’ flag carrier; Advanced to beat the threats & the fear; Forefronts of enemy were panic and scare”

Imam’s respect is at the peak when the poet describes on third Muharram-ul-Haram, land of Kerbela was feeling proud hosting the noble family: “Land of Kerbela felt raised to skies; Bolstering the holy blood before it dies”

Unfolding the events, Taha Khan portrayed news of death of Muslim-Bin-Aqeel’s as: “Muslim was intrigued by the selfish Kofi’s; He died a death of Saints and Sufis”

Taha Khan’s ideas are influenced by Meer Anees when he describes sacrifices of Aun and Muhammad and the morale of Bibi Zainab on 4th of Muharram as: “Zainab sacrificed both Muhammad and Aun; Proving why Qurat-ul-aayen are borne?”

The series of events is woven when the brutal killing of innocent Ali Asghar is portrayed on the fifth of Muharram and his tale is depicted as: “Ali Asghar’s giggles are still heard, in that sandy land; The minor was leading with a posture the grand”

Sixth of Muharram saw the red blood of Ali Akbar sprinkled over Karbala, making the wild growth greener. He is remembered as: “The Red blood of martyr will flourish the green; Ali Akbar had drained his blood as stream”

The newly “wed to be” Qasim and his “to be widow” experienced the savage of soldiers of Yazeed on the seventh Muharram. This is remembered as: “Young groom and bride wrote annals of history: Qasim and Mrs are ideology not mystery”

Valiant companion Hazrat Abbas proved his character and earned the title of “Saqqa (water carrier)”. His bravery and courage on eighth of Muharram reflects description shades of John Milton. In the book “Paradise Lost”, Milton describes the entrance of devil in the paradise in form of a serpent. Taha Khan also describes the evil forces of Kerbela as serpents: “Abbas could have carried Faraat to the tents; Allah destined him to rise over serpents”

Descendent of Muhammad (SAWW Khatim Nabieen) and Abraham (AS), followed traditions of his forefathers. He revived the supreme sacrifice of Abraham and Ismael in the way of Allah. “Father of prophets (Abraham AS) is proud of Hussain; Who revived the Sunnah of Mecca & Hunain; This sacrifice starts a new Muslim year; Legacy of Ismael (AS) which ends the year”

The philosophical thoughts of Taha Khan are at the zenith when he describes mutilation of Imam Hussain by Shimer: “Off the body it went to the top at the spear; Galaxy is surprised of the rise it bear”

Taha Khan, who was a teacher, acted as a preacher for his students and follower of Hussain. He preached to rise against the evils with a conviction. That is the message of Allah and his prophets.

Note: The book “Dastaan-e-Kerbela” in limited edition is available for free distribution. Please coordinate at the Email address below. [email protected]