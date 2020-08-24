Three-layered security for Muharram processions in Lahore

LAHORE: CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed Sunday visited central route of Muharram procession and directed for strengthening the security.

On his direction, police strength was increased for security purpose. The CCPO said cellphone service will partially remain suspended on routes of the procession. He said three-layered security will be provided to all sensitive Imambargahs, Majalis and Muharram processions and video recording of major and sensitive processions and Majalis will be ensured. He said that people should be frisked through three-layered security before being allowed to enter Imambargahs and processions. He said that search and sweep operations would be carried out on daily basis and security at entry and exit points of their respective districts would be beefed up. He said more than 15 thousand police officers and officials including 12 SPs, 34 DSPs, 83 Inspectors, Jawans from Anti Riot Force, Dolphin Squad, PRU and SSU have been deployed to provide complete protection to over 650 processions and around 5,200 Majalis.