China may face tariffs like India: Trump

US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has hinted that China could be the next country to face US tariffs over its continued purchase of oil from Russia, making it clear that the US is ready to step up pressure on countries helping Russia through trade.

The US President's remarks come hours after he announced extra 25% duties on Indian goods for the same reason.

The warning adds to growing global tension as the war in Ukraine drags on.

"Could happen," Trump told reporters, after saying he expected to announce more secondary sanctions aimed at pressuring Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

He gave no further details.

"It may happen... I can't tell you yet," Trump said. "We did it with India. We're doing it probably with a couple of others. One of them could be China."

Trump on Wednesday imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, on top of a 25% tariff announced previously, citing its continued purchases of Russian oil.

The White House order did not mention China, which is another major buyer of Russian oil.

Last week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned China that it could also face new tariffs if it continued buying Russian oil.