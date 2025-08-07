‘The Pickup’: Keke Palmer on filming intimate scenes with Pete Davidson

Keke Palmer with Pete Davidson in ‘The Pickup’

Keke Palmer is stepping into the spotlight once again, this time alongside Pete Davidson and Eddie Murphy in the new Prime Video action-comedy The Pickup.

The film’s trailer has already stirred buzz, especially for its steamy moments between Palmer and Davidson.

And according to Palmer, their on-screen connection wasn’t just acting, it came naturally.

“I honestly think he and I have chemistry. Look, I don’t know anybody that Pete don’t have chemistry with. I mean, he’s pretty well-liked in the female world,” she shared during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, clearly impressed by Davidson’s ease on set.

The pair had previously teamed up for Audible’s Hit Job, an audiobook that first revealed the sparks between them, even if only through voice.

“Sometimes you and people just have a vibe,” Palmer said.

“You maybe don’t even talk in everyday life, but when you get on set and you’re working together, there’s that chemistry. And I think he and I had that.”

As for the more intimate scenes in The Pickup, Palmer admitted those moments came early during filming, right around day two. But Davidson’s personality helped ease any nerves.

“First of all, he’s so sweet, so it was comfortable even though we were being all naked and stuff like that,” she recalled with a laugh.

“We were just kind of like, ‘Hey, this is exciting. Have you met Eddie yet? Have you met Eddie yet?’”

For Palmer, the experience went beyond just another acting gig.

“I think it’s a big opportunity for us both,” she said, pointing to how both she and Davidson started performing young.

“He started doing standup at 12. I started acting at nine. So I think being at this point in our lives, we’re in our thirties, and we’re working with Eddie Murphy. For us, it feels like these are the moments that we dreamed of, and so we were just really happy to be there.”

With a cast full of personality and heart, The Pickup looks set to be more than just laughs and action, it’s a career milestone for its stars, and a treat for fans who love seeing chemistry spark on screen.