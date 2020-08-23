tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Dr Mohammad Faisal has successfully defended his PhD degree in human resource, says a press release.
A chapter of his research paper has also been included in International Journal of Public Administration. Meanwhile Dr Faisal has also been appointed an invigilator for International Journal of Psychology. He has also been awarded a commendation certificate by Line Path International.