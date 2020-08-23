close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 23, 2020

Honour

Islamabad

 
August 23, 2020

Rawalpindi: Dr Mohammad Faisal has successfully defended his PhD degree in human resource, says a press release.

A chapter of his research paper has also been included in International Journal of Public Administration. Meanwhile Dr Faisal has also been appointed an invigilator for International Journal of Psychology. He has also been awarded a commendation certificate by Line Path International.

Latest News

More From Islamabad