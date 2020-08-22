close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
State land in Faisalabad retrieved

August 22, 2020

FAISALABAD: On the directives of the Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), a team headed by ACE Assistant Director Investigation Jhang Asif Ali Shah under the supervision of ACE Director Imran Raza Abbasi retrieved 1,143 Kanal state land in Chak 455 JB from squatters. The ACE handed over the case to Revenue department for further action.

