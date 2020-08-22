State land in Faisalabad retrieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: On the directives of the Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), a team headed by ACE Assistant Director Investigation Jhang Asif Ali Shah under the supervision of ACE Director Imran Raza Abbasi retrieved 1,143 Kanal state land in Chak 455 JB from squatters. The ACE handed over the case to Revenue department for further action.