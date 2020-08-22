Master plan for beautification of Faisalabad discussed

FAISALABAD: Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Asma Ijaz Cheema Friday hinted at renovating the entrances of the city, decorating the underpasses with beautiful flower arrangements, paintings and lights and setting up a waterfall on Bilal Road. In a meeting he directed the Director Horticulture and Director Engineering to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the beautification of the city. The DG PHA said in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court, encroachments on the green belt in all towns of the city by the PHA and the district administration are being removed and plants and flowers will be planted on the vacated places.