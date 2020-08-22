Punjab releases funds to complete Faisalabad underpass project

FAISALABAD: The Punjab government has released remaining funds of Rs 480 million to complete the mega project of Kashmir Bridge Underpass on Canal Road.

The project would be finally completed at a cost of Rs 1.28 billion. This was informed by Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja while inspecting the progress of the project here.

The FDA Director General told that 75pc construction work was and the project would conclude by the end of this year. The FDA Director General inspected different portions of underpass and said that Punjab government had focused special attention on completion of Kashmir Bridge Underpass without further delay.

He maintained that the remaining funds have been provided and there was no excuse of delay in the project. He directed special measures should be taken for the protection and safety of underpass due to monsoon season and traffic flow should be regulated smoothly to ease the public.