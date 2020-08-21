PMUSC Syndicate declares KMC as constituent college

SUKKUR: The 20th Syndicate meeting of the People’s Medical University and Health Science for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad, has passed a resolution that Khairpur Medical College (KMC), Khairpur Mirs, would become a constituent college of the PMUSC Shaheed Benazirabad.

The university administration had sent a copy of the resolution to the chief minister Sindh as he was the chancellor of all the provincial universities. Reports said Secretary Health Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi after the approval of the CM Sindh had issued a notification of Khairpur Medical College Khairpur Mirs as constituent college of the Peoples Medical University and Health Science for Women Shaheed Benazirabad.