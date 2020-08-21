JUI-F Sindh criticises PPP, PTI over Karachi issue

SUKKUR: The JUI-F took out rallies in Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh Thursday to protest against the federal government’s proposal of taking over Karachi in the wake of strong criticism against the PPP-led Sindh government’s failure to manage the civic issues of the country’s economic hub.

Addressing a rally, JUI-F Secretary Moulana Rashid Khalid Mahamood Soomro said the PPP was facilitating the federal government for division of Sindh. The JUI-F also rejected the Karachi Committee, which was formed by PTI and PPP-led Sindh government. He said if the PPP government believed in autonomy of the provinces under 18th Amendment, then why it invited the federal government to take over administrative issues of Karachi. He said the double standards of PPP government would never be tolerated and the people have decided to foil any such conspiracies. He said that Karachi is the heart of Sindh.