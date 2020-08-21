PHMEA welcomes lifting of ban on masks export

FAISALABAD: Pakistan had huge potential of exporting coronavirus-related medical products and in this connection the government had taken a right decision by lifting the ban on export of masks.

This was said by Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMEA) North Zone chairman Mian Naeem Ahmed while talking to the agency on Thursday. He appreciated the decision of the incumbent government to lift the ban on export of N-95 and surgical masks and said that this would certainly help to further enhance the exports. He said that the corona pandemic created huge opportunities of increasing exports in health and safety products like Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), including masks, gloves and sanitizers. He said that Pakistani exporters had attained the ability to produce world class medical equipments which was sufficient to fulfill the domestic needs in addition to export surplus products.