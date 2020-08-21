Action against tanker mafia, water supply demanded in ICT

Islamabad: Citizens of the federal capital have urged Islamabad Mayor to take necessary action to urgently restore the routine water supply to the sectors where it is disrupted for weeks now. Public is in sheer distress and blind on what the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is doing to do the needful.

On the other hand, the water tanker mafia in connivance with the MCI staff is fleecing public and minting money. Islamabad Green Citizens Front (IGCF), a member of the Pakistan Civil Society Network, wrote a letter to the Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz on Thursday highlighting the water shortage in many of the residential sectors of the federal capital.

Water scarcity has peaked in the recent days in the absence of the routine water supply as the MCI could not repair the Sangjani turbines and some other pipes supplying water to Islamabad. The IGCF convener Munir Ahmed wrote on behalf of the citizens that MCI water tanker facility is being misused by the water tanker mafia in connivance with the MCI staff deputed there.