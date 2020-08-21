close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
August 21, 2020

Polio workers endanger their lives to administer vaccine to children

National

 
August 21, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: The health workers are determined to eradicate poliovirus from the country, putting their own lives in danger to administer polio vaccine to children of remote or inaccessible areas.

A video went viral on social media, showing polio workers putting their lives in danger to administer vaccine to children of Bait area across the River Chenab. The video soon got viral after it was uploaded on social media, showing polio workers of Rangpur putting their lives in danger to perform their duties. It showed that the workers had been crossing the river on big utensils, while some of them were putting their motorbikes on their heads to cross the river. The people on social media have largely appreciated the workers for their commitment and determination.

