Fri Aug 21, 2020
e-thenews
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

LHC stays pilots’ licences cancellation

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings for cancellation of licences of two more commercial pilots by the director general of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order on petitions of Sheikh Umar Islam and Usman Aslam. Besides seeking replies from the CAA and other respondents, the judge also issued a notice to the attorney general of Pakistan. The registrar office was directed to consolidate all petitions by the suspended pilots for next hearing. Earlier, the court stayed the suspension of four pilots made by the CAA for possessing alleged dubious licences.

